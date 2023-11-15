ICC World Cup: Nervy SA up against kings of knockouts

One of the semifinals is that famous tied clash against South Africa in Birmingham in 1999 where the Proteas, with the win in sight, bungled inexplicably. The mix-up between Lance Klusener and Allan Donald with the former on strike in the second ball of the final over and the entire Australian team converging at the pitch in celebration after pulling off a stunning victory from nowhere is one of cricket’s most iconic images. Australia then went on to triumph in the final and clinch two successive World Cups, dominating world cricket in all formats like few others.