ICC World Cup: Nervy SA up against kings of knockouts

One is an absolute beast when it comes to knockout matches in ICC ODI World Cup, slaying opponents without mercy. Another is like a rabbit caught in the headlights in such do-or-die games, even earning the moniker ‘chokers’ much to their dislike. And these two will collide in the second semifinal here on Thursday with five-time champions Australia confident of heaping more misery on a ‘nervous’ South Africa.
Since cricket is a game that loves statistics, let’s talk about the numbers that tilts the clash at the iconic Eden Garden heavily in favour of Australia. The Pat Cummins-led side, which started off with two straight defeats but is on a seven-match unbeaten run, have played 18 knockout matches since the first ODI World Cup in 1975 and have won 13 of them. In eight semifinals they’ve contested, the Aussies have triumphed on six occasions and tasted defeat just once — against England in the last edition (2019).
One of the semifinals is that famous tied clash against South Africa in Birmingham in 1999 where the Proteas, with the win in sight, bungled inexplicably. The mix-up between Lance Klusener and Allan Donald with the former on strike in the second ball of the final over and the entire Australian team converging at the pitch in celebration after pulling off a stunning victory from nowhere is one of cricket’s most iconic images. Australia then went on to triumph in the final and clinch two successive World Cups, dominating world cricket in all formats like few others.
South Africa are just the opposite of Australia. Following their readmission into cricket in 1992, they have managed just one knockout win in seven attempts. They are yet to taste victory in four semifinals, losing thrice and tying once. Blessed with exceptionally gifted cricketers, they are unstoppable in group stage matches but in the knockouts they just fizzle out like a bottle of soda. This burden of history will weigh heavily on them, something which the Aussies will use it to their advantage.
TEAM TALK
Australia
The Australians have just about everything going their way and it was reflected in Pat Cummins’ body language at the pre-match news conference where he appeared hale, hearty and ready for the fight. The top order comprising Travis Head, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh has been firing on all cylinders, the dangerous Glenn Maxwell is in smashing form while the bowlers have been consistently good.
South Africa
The big worry for South Africa is the availability of skipper Temba Bavuma. The soft-spoken captain admitted his right hamstring is still not 100 percent and is fighting against time to be fit for the big clash. However, even if the 33-year-old fails the fitness test, South Africa may not miss him that much considering his poor form — he has scored just 145 runs in 7 matches. If Bavuma misses out, then Aiden Markram will lead the Proteas who have looked quite a package this time.
They possess a brutal batting line-up comprising Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller while the bowling attack featuring Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj have been solid.
Players in Spotlight
Australia
With the Eden Gardens pitch for the semifinal expected to aid spinners, Adam Zappa, who is Australia’s leading wicket-taker with 22 scalps, could play a pivotal role. An unassuming guy, leggie Zampa has been a revelation this World Cup, not only picking up wickets whenever summoned but stemming the flow of runs with an economy of just 5.26. The Aussies also will be thrilled that Maxwell is fit and raring to go. The Big Show has pulled out all the stops here and if does it again, then South Africa could be under serious trouble.
South Africa
Much of South Africa’s hopes will rest on De Kock, who has provided the spark and fire for them consistently. He has smashed four centuries and his blazing starts have helped the bruising middle-order to kick off in top gear rather than having to take time to tune-in their engines. South Africa have thrived on this template and for that to work, they’ll be hoping for another de Kock magic. Like Zampa for Australia, South Africa will be pinning their hopes on left-arm orthodox spinner Keshav Maharaj for the middle-order breakthroughs.
Pitch/ conditions
Eden Gardens has prided itself in providing competitive pitches and it would be no different come Thursday. There will be something for the pacers but the spinners are expected to have a bigger say. That doesn’t mean batters will have it tough, there are runs on it too. In short, it’ll be a good old battle between bat and ball. South Africa and Australia will also have their eyes on the sky with rainfall predicted for Thursday that is expected to intensify on Friday.
Form guide (latest first)
Australia: W, W, W, W, W
South Africa: W, L, W, W, W
Teams:
Australia: Pat Cummins (capt), Alex Carey (wk), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Marbus Labuschange, Steven Smith, David Warner, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen, Andile Phelukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams.