ICC World Cup: New Zealand post 322-7 against Netherlands

Sent in to bat, New Zealand's batting fired in unison with Will Young (70), Rachin Ravindra (51) and Tom Latham (53) posting half-centuries.
Last Updated 09 October 2023, 12:58 IST

New Zealand posted a challenging 322 for 7 against Netherlands in their World Cup match here on Monday.

Sent in to bat, New Zealand's batting fired in unison with Will Young (70), Rachin Ravindra (51) and Tom Latham (53) posting half-centuries.

For Netherlands, Aryan Dutt (2/62), Paul van Meekeren (2/60) and Roelof van der Merwe (2/56) took two wickets apiece.

Brief Score:

New Zealand: 322 for 7 in 50 overs (Will Young 70, Tom Latham 53; Aryan Dutt 2/62, Roelof van der Merwe 2/60). PTI ATK ATK APA APA

