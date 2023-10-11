ICC World Cup | Pakistan revel in record chase

In a world of obnoxious stances and equally off-putting stroke play, batters who please the eye are a rarity and must be cherished for even if they don’t necessarily score runs, they at least manage to give us art.
On Tuesday, two batters concocted this alchemy of wood, sweat and magic, and turned it into two innings worth their weight in gold, centuries from Kusal Mendis (122) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (108) which would have on any other day given Sri Lanka a fine victory.
But this was not just another day, and this was against a team they hadn’t defeated in the seven times they had met in World Cups before this.
To the background of not-so-pristine but effective centuries from Abdullah Shafique (113) and Mohammad Rizwan (131 n.o.), Pakistan kept their record alive.
More pertinently, the six-wicket win when in pursuit of 345 was the highest-ever successful run chase in World Cup history, an occurrence which was aided significantly by the featherbed that is Pitch No. 2 at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium.
That’s precisely why Sri Lanka elected to bat on the day. Their logic, one would assume, came from the fact that this venue at this time of year doesn’t get too much dew. Going by that, the 344 for 9 that Sri Lanka put up left many feeling like the game was as good as done.
Also, a Pakistani win would’ve meant the unfortunate relegation of the magic of Mendis and Samarawickrama. It, the Sri Lankan partnership, was not just an alliance of significance because it nearly shaped the result, the aesthetic relief it offered an impressive gathering at the venue was just as poignant.
With grounds in India drawing fewer and fewer people each day for non-India games, the crowd at Uppal deserved a quality contest, and given that Pakistan’s fans weren’t handed out visas, those present needed more than just an eccentric DJ to stay hooked.
As the crowd slowly swelled, inspiring the press box scorer to announce the spectator tally by the hour before stopping at 24,830, they were made aware of the fact that they were witnessing something more than just two Sri Lankans making the most of a belter.
Anyone with eyes could tell the difference between class and the exploitation of conditions. Pathum Nissanka fell in the latter category with his 51, but Mendis and Samarawickrama were about uncongealed wrists and determined elbows, about the craft.
Each one presented a peculiar problem to Pakistan’s off-colour bowling, save perhaps for Hasan Ali with his four wickets, but those drives and pulls left even their opponents in awe.
All things considered, Pakistan were against the scoreboard, and an unpredictable Sri Lankan attack. Luckily for them, the inconsistent side of Lankan’s bowlers was in abundance, giving Shafique and Rizwan plenty of time and space to settle in, and then build on the possibility of a Pakistani victory.
That sentiment took a bit of a backseat in the wake of a spectacular hang-time catch by substitute fielder Dushan Hemantha at point, ending Shafique’s stay. It didn’t help either that Rizwan was struggling with tight hips at around the same time.
But given the moment, the pressure, and the adversity, Rizwan’s experience was always going to show up Sri Lanka’s inexperience, embarrass it even. The end read: Pakistan: 348 for 4 in 48.2 overs. Phew!
SCOREBOARD
SRI LANKA
Nissanka c Shafique b Shadow 51 Perera c Rizwan b Hasan 0 Mendis c Imam b Hasan 122 S’rama c Rizwan b Hasan 108 Asalanka c Rizwan b Hasan 1 Dhananjaya c Afridi b Nawaz 25 Shanaka c Azam b Afridi 12 Wellalage c Shafique b Rauf 10 Theekshana b Rauf 0 Pathirana (not out) 1 Extras (B-2 LB-2 NB-1 W-9) 14 TOTAL (for 9 wkts 50 overs) 344 Fall of wickets: 1-5 2-107 3-218 4-220 5-294 6-324 7-335 8-343 9-344. Bowling: Afridi 9-0-66-1 Hasan 10-0-71-4 Nawaz 9-0-62-1 Rauf 10-0-64-2 Shadab 8-0-55-1 Iftikhar 4-0-22-0.
PAKISTAN
Shafique c sub b Pathirana 113 Imam c Perera b Madushanka 12 Azam c S’rama b Madushanka 10 Rizwan (not out) 131 Shakeel c W’lage b Theekshana 31 Iftikhar (not out) 22 Extras (NB-1 W-25) 26 TOTAL (for 4 wkts 48.2 overs) 345 Fall of wickets: 1-16 2-37 3-213 4-308. Bowling: Theekshana 10-0-59-1 Madushanka 9.2-0-60-2 Shanaka 5-0-28-0 Pathirana 9-0-901 Wellalage 10-0-62-0 Dhananjaya 4-0-36-0 Asalanka 1-0-10-0. Result: Pak won by 6 wickets. PoM: Mohammad Rizwan