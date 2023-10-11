Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC World Cup: Pak's Rizwan dedicates big win to Gaza

Rizwan shared a match-winning 176-run stand for the third wicket with Shafique as Pakistan romped home in 48.2 overs. This was the highest successful run-chase in the history of the World Cup.
Last Updated 11 October 2023, 10:59 IST

Follow Us

Pakistan's wicket-keeper batter Mohammed Rizwan, on Wednesday, dedicated his team's record-breaking performance against Sri Lanka in World Cup to 'brothers and sisters in Gaza'.

Rizwan (131) had conjured an unbeaten century while young Abdullah Shafique (113) smashed his maiden ODI century to lead Pakistan to a world-record chase 345 against Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Hyderabad.

Rizwan shared a match-winning 176-run stand for the third wicket with Shafique as Pakistan romped home in 48.2 overs. This was the highest successful run-chase in the history of the World Cup.

Ireland had previously held the record for the highest run chase in ODI World Cups when they successfully chased down 329 versus England during the 2011 World Cup in India.

"This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. Happy to contribute in the win. Credits to the whole team and especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier. Extremely grateful to the people of Hyderabad for the amazing hospitality and support throughout," Rizwan posted on X.

Hamas militants launched a surprise weekend attack on Israel that killed more than 1200 people, triggering strong offensive from Jerusalem, which has declared war against the attackers.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 October 2023, 10:59 IST)
Sports NewsCricketPakistanIsrael-Palestine ConflictICC World CupGazaTrending

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT