ICC World Cup: Pitch invader Jarvo deported to London after security breach

“The individual concerned has been banned from attending any further games at the event and the matter is in the hands of the Indian authorities,” an ICC spokesperson stated when PTI enquired about the breach.

This is the fourth time the Englishman has managed to breach security in a match involving India.

Previously, during England’s 2021 series against India, Jarvo had been banned from English grounds after he repeatedly showed loopholes in England’s security system by entering the playing arena at his will.

It must have left ICC as well as BCCI embarrassed as Jarvo, wearing the India jersey, casually entered the venue just as the Indian team were lining up for the march past, trying to move closer to team’s one of the biggest stars, Virat Kohli.

“The safety and security of everyone involved in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is our priority. We will work with the venue to understand what happened and consider if any additional security measures are required to prevent it happening again,” ICC spokesperson’s statement to PTI read.

(With PTI inputs)