ICC World Cup: Rohit looking beyond the past, hoping for a golden future

Mumbai: “Half of the guys were not even born when we won our first World Cup in 1983, and then when we won our second World Cup in 2011, half of the guys were not even playing the game,” said Rohit Sharma in the lead-up to India’s game against New Zealand on Wednesday.

Rohit’s math may not be particularly sound because none of the players in this current team are 40-years-old, least of all half of them, but his intention did come through. The Indian skipper was trying to explain that his side is a young one and they aren’t held down by the pressures of the past.

“…this current crop of players, they're very much into what is happening today, what can happen tomorrow. Those are the things they try and focus on. I don't see them talking about how we won the last World Cup, how we won our first World Cup,” he said.

“The focus is on how they can get better as a player, what they can bring to the team and what are the things they need to improve. So that's the beauty of the crop of players we have at this point in time. The focus is always on the present.”