ICC World Cup: Rohit, Surya prop up India against England

The sluggish surface, a few intemperate shots and some purposeful bowling that was well backed up by the fielding unit, combined to strangle the formidable Indian batting line-up as England finally put up a show befitting of a defending champion.

While the pitch was always going to be challenging, India had another task to overcome. Having chased in all their previous five matches, the hosts were inserted first after Jos Buttler called it right at the toss. Interestingly, Rohit Sharma (87, 101b, 10x4, 3x6) said he too would have opted to bat had he won the toss just to test themselves. But barring the skipper Suryakumar Yadav (49, 47b, 4x4, 1x6), rest of the specialist batters flunked the test as India settled for 229/9, perhaps 20 runs shorter than they would have felt confident enough to defend.

But given England batters' mindset, who are short on runs and even shorter on confidence, India can still pull this one off.

Even KL Rahul (39), who had set himself up nicely for a big one, went for a needless heave that resulted in a simple catch off his top edge. That ended the most productive stand of the innings -- 91 off 111 balls. The duo's association had lifted the team out of some serious concern after it had slipped to 40 for three.

Even as Rohit manufactured a few boundaries belying the slow nature of the pitch, his partner Shubman Gill never felt "in". Chris Woakes soon had his number with the one that nipped back into the right-hander, beating the inside edge en route the stumps.