ICC World Cup | South Africa look to rub salt into Aussie wounds

How much of this rivalry is because of that one game - a tragedy turned epic - in Birmingham from all those many years ago is impossible to quantify, but it will no doubt rekindle images for that’s what happens when two sides are inevitably enmeshed in the romance of one contest.
When this new generation of Australian cricketers line up against a younger South Africa, they will be confronted by their past, but they will have to remain grounded in the present for their future in this tournament hinges on their poise in games of such momentous pith.
What better way to prepare for what is to come and what could be than taking on the demons of the past and problems of tomorrow this early in their tournament?
While history hasn’t been kind to South Africa at World Cups, the last ten years have been quite humiliating for Australia. They have lost to the Proteas 18 out of 28 times the sides have met in that interim. That can’t be an easy pill, least of all the 122-run hammering of recent fame, to swallow for a side with five World Cup titles under their belt.
Again, for Australia to regain their former glory, they will need to shed the skin of old and look beyond. For South Africa to continue this run, they must drape their youth with experience and execution. It might be premature to look that far into the future this early, but contests such as these are usually a good tell-tale of what’s to come, a crystal ball almost.
TEAM TALK
AUSTRALIA: It’s very likely that Marcus Stoinis, who had been recovering from a hamstring injury, will return, meaning Cameron Green is likely to sit this one out. Also, the fact that Stoinis has made Lucknow his home courtesy the Lucknow Super Giants, he will no doubt have his say in combination matters.
SOUTH AFRICA: This is left-field of what is expected, but there is reason to believe the World Anti-Doping Agency’s scrutiny could play a part in how South Africa go about their business. They are unlikely to face severe sanctions for their non-compliance with anti-doping regulations, but it is said that their flags will not be flown at major events. Wonder what does to the morale of a team?
PLAYERS IN SPOTLIGHT
For South Africa, Aiden Markram will be integral, and not because he scored the fastest World Cup century in their previous game against Sri Lanka. Markram has this innate ability to delay his backlift just enough, giving him time to make macro adjustments to his stroke. On a pitch which is expected to be slow and nagging, this is not a bad skill to have.
Australians offered little to glean from in their previous game against India, but it won’t come as a surprise if Adam Zampa plays a big role in their duration in Lucknow. The only thing he will have to do is place the ball in the right spots and let the wicket do its bit.
PITCH/ CONDITIONS
The pitch at the venue has drawn a fair bit of criticism for being sluggish over the years, and the patch-up renovation which was carried out last year has only made it worse. The Board of Control for Cricket in India insists that the task was taken on with the World Cup in mind so it will be interesting to see how it plays.
The weather is exactly what you would expect from a city in the North at this time of year: hot days, blustery nights and plenty of dew.
TEAMS (from): AUSTRALIA: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
SOUTH AFRICA: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.
FORM GUIDE (last five games): AUSTRALIA: Australia: L, W, L, L, L.
SOUTH AFRICA: W, W, W, W, L.