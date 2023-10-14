ICC World Cup: Stage set for ultimate battle

Pakistan too have been served well by their batters in their first two matches, especially the one against Sri Lanka on Tuesday when they chased down a daunting target of 345 with more than an over to spare. Opener Abdullah Shafique's 113 was critical but Pakistan would have derived a world of confidence from Rizwan's 121-ball unbeaten 131 in the middle-order, a position he has been thrust into by the team management despite his preference to bat at the top of the order. As well as Rizwan has been, Pakistan would be slightly concerned about Babar's form who has had two consecutive low scores. Additionally, his record against India in ODIs isn't too flattering (168 runs in 6 innings at an average of 28).