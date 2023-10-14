ICC World Cup: Stage set for ultimate battle

Ahmedabad: While it should be, an India-Pakistan cricket match isn't always about just the game. The undercurrents, political or otherwise, cast a shadow over the match. And the fact that they have been playing each other only during ICC and ACC events since 2012, from when the bilateral series between the two nations were stopped, adds a touch of intrigue to the contest. And Saturday's World Cup match between the two hostile neighbours is no exception to that.
The boycott brigade is upset with the warm reception the Pakistan team has been accorded upon their arrival here on Thursday and it's trending #BoycottIndiaPakMatch on the social media. There is a row over fans from Pakistan not getting visas, there is an unsaid disquiet within the Pakistani camp over Mohammed Razwan's tweet, expressing his solidarity with people in Gaza which is under Isreali attack.
Coming as it does at the early stage of the World Cup, the outcome of Saturday's match is unlikely to have a much bearing on how both teams' fortunes shape up going deeper in the tournament but they would be happy to get this contest out of the way as it would have remained a distraction ahead of every match. India are reminded of maintaining their winning streak, which stands at 7-0 now, and Pakistan are under pressure to break the duck. Babar Azam and company did manage to end their 5-match losing run in the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai and they will be hoping for an encore in the 50-over format.
INDIA
Indian batting line-up received a major boost when Shubman Gill, who has been recovering from dengue, batted for about 45 minutes in the "nets" on Thursday. The in-form opener had to miss India's first two games and flew straight to Ahmedabad from Chennai, which was an indication of his improving health. In his absence, Ishan Kishan did a decent job in the chase against Afghanistan -- after a duck against Australia in the opener -- but India wouldn't back away from playing the right-hander even if he is 80 percent fit against the arch-rivals. Rohit claimed Gill had 99% chance of playing the game.
Gill's return would only add more muscle to a line-up that's brimming with confidence after two contrasting, but successful chases. The fact that skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have all got a hit and are amongst runs, is an ideal headspace to be in ahead of a pressure game.
PAKISTAN
Pakistan too have been served well by their batters in their first two matches, especially the one against Sri Lanka on Tuesday when they chased down a daunting target of 345 with more than an over to spare. Opener Abdullah Shafique's 113 was critical but Pakistan would have derived a world of confidence from Rizwan's 121-ball unbeaten 131 in the middle-order, a position he has been thrust into by the team management despite his preference to bat at the top of the order. As well as Rizwan has been, Pakistan would be slightly concerned about Babar's form who has had two consecutive low scores. Additionally, his record against India in ODIs isn't too flattering (168 runs in 6 innings at an average of 28).
Pakistan's bowling trump card, Shaheen Afridi hasn't been the force he is expected to be and the absence of his injured new-ball partner Naseem Shah is being felt already.
INDIA
R Ashwin is back in focus after sitting out the Delhi game. While the nature of the pitch remains unknown, the senior off-spinner's experience of big matches (remember how coolly he collected the winnings runs against Pakistan in the last T20 World Cup in Melbourne?) may just tilt the balance in his favour. While he will replace Shardul Thakur in case India feel a case for his inclusion, it will be interesting to see if Mohammed Shami's experience helps him pip Mohammed Siraj.
PAKISTAN
As a spin unit, Pakistan have been below par with lead spinner Shadab Khan's form being a concern for them. Just two wickets in as many matches aren't the returns Pakistan had hoped from the leg-spinner who is expected to play key role in these conditions. Shadab's experience of bowling to Indian batters in Asia Cup was a forgettable one and he would be desperate to make amends for that.
Given the ease with which New Zealand chased down England's 280-plus target, it's could be another run-fest at the Narendra Modi Stadium. While the whether is clear for the day, dew may force chasing a better option. But in a high-stakes match like this, having runs on board is always desirable.
FORM GUIDE (LATEST FIRST)
INDIA: WWLWW
PAKISTAN: WWLLW
TEAMS (from):
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi and Usama Mir.