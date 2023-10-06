ICC World Cup: This is Rohit's team, he needs to take it forward, says Rahul Dravid

Supplementing his logic, Dravid said: “We'll probably play on a relatively bigger ground here in Chennai compared to say when we go to Bangalore or when we go to Delhi. Each venue will be different, we'll just have to assess and see what it's luck.”

So, did he watch Rachin Ravindra’s blazing hundred against England on Thursday?

“Yeah, bits and pieces of it. I thought both of them (Ravindra and Devon Conway) played really well. Obviously, they got New Zealand off to a really flying start in the tournament and looked like the wicket really became a good one as the game went on.”

2007 World Cup looks ancient

The 2007 World Cup wasn't his finest hour and Dravid said it was in his past life.