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'If I've to prove my worth and value, that place is not for me': Virat Kohli

Giving an insight into his approach towards the game, Kohli said he is always prepared for the grind even as a fielder expected to 'run boundary to boundary for 40 overs'.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 10:41 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 10:41 IST
Sports NewsVirat KohliCricketIPLRCB

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