If Kane Williamson was Indian, he would be considered the greatest player in the world: Michael Vaughan

  • May 15 2021, 17:56 ist
  • updated: May 15 2021, 17:56 ist
India captain Virat Kohli with New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. Credit: AFP File Photo

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, giving his hot take on comparisons between Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson, told Spark Sport that if Williamson was Indian, he would be the greatest player in the world.

“If Kane Williamson was Indian, he would be the greatest player in the world. But he’s not, because you’re not allowed to say that Virat Kohli is not the greatest, because then you’d get an absolute pelting on social media,” he said.

He claimed that people considered Kohli the best only because of the “clicks” and “likes” he gets on social media. According to him, Williamson and Kohli are equally good, but the former is not considered "great" as he doesn’t have a huge fan following on social media.

“So, you all say Virat is the best purely to get a few more clicks and likes, few more numbers following here. Kane Williamson, across formats, is equally the best. I think the way he plays, the calm demeanour, his humbleness, the fact that he is silent about what he does,” Vaughan told Spark Sport.

“It’s just that he doesn’t have 100 million followers on Instagram and doesn’t earn the $30-40 million or whatever Virat gets every year for his commercial endorsements,” he added.

Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson are considered to be among the "fab four" batsmen of this generation -- which also includes Steve Smith and Joe Root. The debate about who’s the best amongst the four has been going on for a long time now.

