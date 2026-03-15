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If Sanju gets going he can win you the game in the first six overs: Gambhir

Samson delivered crucial performances towards the business end of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, smashing explosive half-centuries in the semifinal and final to help India clinch a record third title.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 09:03 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 09:03 IST
Sports NewsCricketSanju SamsonGautam Gambhir

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