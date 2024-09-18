If you adopt one playing style, then team will not grow: Gambhir

Gambhir plays down pitch talk

Gambhir has always been an advocate of taking advantage of home conditions, and, once again, he pressed forward his thoughts, saying India banking on their home advantage should not be treated differently from other cricketing nations.

"The thing is when you go to places like Australia, England, South Africa, the Test gets over in two and a half days, then there is not so much talk.

"But when the opposition team comes to India and if the Test match gets over in two and a half days, we keep saying that there is too much help for the spinners,” he argued.

Gambhir said it is impossible to prepare a pitch with a guarantee on the days a Test match would last.

"If there is too much help for the fast bowler, then no one talks about it. So, I think we have to be fair and clear on that front. I don't think anywhere in the world where you can prepare a wicket where you say that this Test will go on for five days.”

The 42-year-old said the skill level of players to play in all conditions matters more than the nature of the 22-yard strip.

"You got to have quality if you need a good Test. But you should be able to play against spin on a turning track and you should be able to play good fast bowling on a green track.

"So, I think this conversation or debate should end where people say that in India, when Test matches get over in two and a half days, it's too much support for spinners.

"The opposition needs to learn how to play against spinners rather than talk about changing the nature of the pitch," he detailed.