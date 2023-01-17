ILT20: Robin Uthappa becomes first player to receive Green Belt

ILT20: Robin Uthappa first player to receive Green Belt

Dubai Capitals' Robin Uthappa plays a shot during the International League T20 (ILT20) tournament cricket match between Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants at Dubai International Stadium. Credit: AFP Photo

Former Indain cricketer Robin Uthappa became the first player to receive the Green Belt at the DP World ILT20 after scoring 79 runs off 46 balls against Gulf Giants at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

Uthappa is currently leading the top run-scorer's chart with 122 runs in the competition so far.

Once the winning team has lifted the DP World ILT20 tournament trophy, and as part of the final presentations, the Black Belt will be presented to the owner of the victorious team. Also during the presentations, the most valuable player of the league will be recognised and receive the Red Belt, acknowledging his efforts.

Meanwhile, the 24 UAE players hand-selected to participate in the league, will be vying for the Blue Belt, which will be presented to the best UAE player at the end of the season.

Speaking about the unique set of player awards, Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary, the Emirates Cricket Board said, "We wanted to come up with something new with regard to the player awards and we are thrilled to introduce the various Belts, which will add another kind of flavour to the tournament. We anticipate the Belts will be a big hit among the players, something they will strive to receive, and the fans will come to recognise as a symbol of greatness around the globe."

