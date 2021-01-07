I'm absolutely fine: Ganguly after being discharged

'I'm absolutely fine': Sourav Ganguly after being discharged from hospital

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 07 2021, 10:50 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2021, 10:52 ist
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. Credit: PTI Photo

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was discharged from Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata. 

"I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine," he said. 

Ganguly was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday last week, following which a stent was inserted in one.

Doctors at the private hospital had on Monday reached a consensus that 48-year-old Ganguly, who has been diagnosed with 'Triple vessel disease', would be discharged on Wednesday, and the second angioplasty, which he might have to undergo, could be performed at a "later stage".

Noted cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty, who had joined the team of doctors attending to the BCCI president, said on Tuesday that Ganguly is an "asset" to the nation, and the mild heart attack that he experienced did not cause any damage to his health. 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sourav Ganguly
West Bengal
Kolkata

What's Brewing

In Pics | How US Capitol turned into a battlefield

In Pics | How US Capitol turned into a battlefield

Guns out: Trump crowd turns Congress into battlefield

Guns out: Trump crowd turns Congress into battlefield

Karnataka elderly among worst victims of ill-treatment

Karnataka elderly among worst victims of ill-treatment

Why Richa Chadha is wrong to defend 'Madam CM' poster

Why Richa Chadha is wrong to defend 'Madam CM' poster

 