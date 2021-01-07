'I'm absolutely fine': Sourav Ganguly after being discharged from hospital

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was discharged from Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata.

"I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine," he said.

Ganguly was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday last week, following which a stent was inserted in one.

Doctors at the private hospital had on Monday reached a consensus that 48-year-old Ganguly, who has been diagnosed with 'Triple vessel disease', would be discharged on Wednesday, and the second angioplasty, which he might have to undergo, could be performed at a "later stage".

Noted cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty, who had joined the team of doctors attending to the BCCI president, said on Tuesday that Ganguly is an "asset" to the nation, and the mild heart attack that he experienced did not cause any damage to his health.