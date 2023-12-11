'Impact player' Amanjot earns praise for all-round show

Mumbai: India fielding coach Munish Bali has described Amanjot Kaur as an 'impact player' after her all-round heroics helped the hosts register a consolation win in the third and final women's T20I against England here.

India defeated England by five wickets in the third match after losing the first two T20Is comprehensively in the three-match series.

On Sunday, Amanjot not only hit the winning runs for India but also produced impactful performances throughout the course of the game as she returned 2 for 25 in her three overs and also took a splendid catch.

India was in a tricky situation after a couple of quick wickets fell and 11 runs were required to win in the last two overs.

Amanjot hit 13 of just four balls, including three boundaries, to finish the game with six balls to spare.