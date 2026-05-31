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Homesportscricket

'Impact player needs to go away': Sachin Tendulkar wants IPL rule overhaul to restore bat-ball balance

To address the imbalance, Tendulkar proposed splitting the six-over powerplay into two phases.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 10:08 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 10:08 IST
Sports NewsCricketSachin TendulkarIPL

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