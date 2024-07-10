Impassionate Gambhir presents a compelling case

Talking of vibe, he will have to form a working relationship, if not strike a great chemistry, with two of the most senior members of the team -- skipper (Test and ODI) Rohit Sharma and his predecessor, Virat Kohli. Fitness permitting, both are going to be around for a while with an eye on the 2025 World Test Championship subject to India qualifying for the final. Gambhir takes no prisoners, but even he knows he has some tight-rope walking to do here. While the former MP has had good things to say about Rohit in the past, his relationship with Kohli has been interesting. They have had ugly exchanges on the field in IPL and Gambhir didn't always have nice things to say about his junior Delhi mate. There's, however, no denying that both are similar characters. They are feisty and want to win at any cost; their fights, therefore, could just be two Delhi boys doing things they do on the field of play (or anywhere for that matter).