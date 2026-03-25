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In high spirits! Diageo on verge of financial windfall, thanks to IPL champs RCB

Shares of the maker of Guinness stout and Johnnie Walker whisky rose as much as 2.4% in early trading in London on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 13:50 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 13:50 IST
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