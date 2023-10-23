In his stiffest challenge in World Cup yet, Kuldeep manages to pull himself out of the hole

With his stock plan not working, the wily Indian went for a fast seam up against the rampaging Mitchell.

The old Kuldeep might have opted to alter his length after the onslaught but he continued to attack in his comeback spell resulting in two important wickets of Tom Lathan and the dangerous Glenn Phillips. He would have got rid of Mitchell too if Bumrah held on to a regulation catch in the deep. Former India spinner and selector Sarandeep Singh lauded Kuldeep's comeback against the Black Caps.

"He can't perform in every game. I would say it is good thing that it happened against New Zealand, he will be better prepared for the next game. And he did bounce back to take those two wickets, else we were looking at a 300-plus total."

Being a spinner himself, Sarandeep feels Kuldeep's best bet is to keep attacking even when he is going for runs.

"He can only attack, he can't stop the runs. His strength is to take wickets. Rohit also has to support him when he is put under pressure. No matter how many runs he gives, his only job is to take wickets as he can't do the containment job."