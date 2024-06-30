In Pics | How legends hailed India’s triumph at T20 World Cup final

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video on platform X expressed his pride as he wrote: "Our team brings the T20 World Cup home in STYLE!" PM Modi even spoke to the Indian cricket team on the phone on Sunday and congratulated its members on their T20 World Cup win.
Credit: X/@narendramodi
In an emotional message on X, one of cricket's greatest icons Sachin Tendulkar said, "Every star added to the Team India jersey inspires our nation's starry-eyed children to move one step closer to their dreams. India gets the 4th star, our second in @T20WorldCup."
Credit: X/@sachin_rt
"My heartiest congratulations to Team India for winning the T20 World Cup. With the never-say-die spirit, the team sailed through difficult situations and demonstrated outstanding skills throughout the tournament. It was an extraordinary victory in the final match. Well done, Team," President Droupadi Murmu said.
Credit: X/rashtrapatibhvn
Congratulating Team India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said it gave a phenomenal performance throughout the tournament. "Surya, what a brilliant catch! Rohit, this win is a testament to your leadership. Rahul, I know team India will miss your guidance. The spectacular Men in Blue have made our country proud," Gandhi said on X.
Credit: X/@RahulGandhi
As Big B celebrated Team India's T20 World Cup victory, the actor wrote: "Tears flowing down .. in unison with those that TEAM INDIA sheds ..". Meanwhile, on his Tumblr blog, he wrote that he did not watch TV because whenever he does, India loses the match.
Credit: X/@SrBachchan
Union Minister Amit Shah said it was a glorious moment for the nation and the players put up a stellar performance throughout the tournament with "unmatched team spirit and sportsmanship". The nation swells with pride at their historic achievement," he said on X.
Credit: X/@AmitShah
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the the victory will motivate many upcoming cricketers and sportspersons. "The entire nation is elated by India winning the T20 Cricket World Cup! Congratulations to the Indian cricket team for spectacular display of cricketing skills, grit and perseverance," he said.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the victory has made every Indian proud, in a post on X. "Many Congratulations to the Men in Blue for their impressive display of talent and dedication. Virat Kohli, Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh shone through the match. Every Indian is proud of this incredible victory."
Credit: X/@kharge
"Our daughter's biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on tv..... Yes, My darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! CHAMPIONS - CONGRATULATIONS!!" wrote Anushka Sharma on her Instagram post as she shared a picture of the team celebrating their victory.
Credit: Instagram/anushkasharma
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella greeted India on winning the title. "What a final!!! Congrats, India, and well played, South Africa. Super World Cup... let us have more cricket in the West Indies and USA!!" he posted on X.
Credit: X/@satyanadella
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said India was a well-deserved winner of the tournament. "What a game, could barely breathe, everything that makes sports incredible. Congrats India, so well deserved! SA was incredible. Amazing," he posted on X.
Credit: X/@sundarpichai
"This victory is etched in our hearts," wrote actor Ajay Devgn on his X account as he congratulated Team India for making history.
Credit: X/@ajaydevgn
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor shared a BCCI post on his X account and called Team India the "True Champions."
Credit: X/@AnilKapoor
"Team India - you've made 1.4 billion hearts swell with pride. Last but not least - salute to Coach Rahul Dravid, signing off in style!" wrote actor Suniel Shetty in a social media post as he added "SHARMAJI KA BETA...AB DESH KA BETA!❤️"
Credit: X/@@SunielVShetty
Former skipper Dhoni, who led India to their maiden title win in 2007 in South Africa, praised the team for maintaining their calm during the adverse situations in the game. “WORLD CUP CHAMPIONS 2024. My heart rate was up, well done on being calm, having the self belief and doing what u guys did," (sic) Dhoni wrote on Instagram.
Credit: Instagram/mahi7781
Former India captain and head coach Anil Kumble wrote, “Congratulations team India! Wonderful victory."
Credit: X/@anilkumble1074
“YEH MERA INDIA. WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS. SO PROUD OF YOU GUYS. (This is my India. We are the champions, so proud of you guys.),” wrote former spinner Harbhajan Singh.
Credit: X/@harbhajan_singh
An ambassador for the T20 World Cup in the Americas, Yuvraj Singh individually praised all the key members of the side. "You did it boys ! @hardikpandya7 your a hero ! @Jaspritbumrah93 what an over to bring India back in the game ! Extremely ecstatic for @ImRo45 great captaincy under pressure ! @imVkohli #Rahul Dravid and the whole team indiavssa #ICCT20WorldCup2024,” he wrote.
Credit: X/@YUVSTRONG12
Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly also congratulated Team India. “Heartiest congratulations to Rohit sharma and his team .. what a game to win .. may be a World Cup in 11 (13) yrs but the talent the country has ,they will win many more ..” (Sic)
Credit: X/@SGanguly99