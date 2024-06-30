In Pics | How legends hailed India’s triumph at T20 World Cup final

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi were among a host of leaders and prominent people who hailed the Indian cricket team's T20 World Cup win, praising their 'never-say-die spirit', as celebrations erupted across the country. Taking to X soon after India defeated South Africa in a nail-biter on Saturday night, Prime Minister Modi said the cricketers have won the hearts of crores of Indians. Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and Anushka Sharma also took to social media to express their happiness.