In search of purpose

Contrary to ideologies perpetuated by leisure seekers of centuries gone by, some of the greatest works of literature, art and beyond have come during years of turmoil, eras, where blood and physical pain were as inevitable as boutique coffee and depression, are now.
Surmised as it might be, adversity, it seems, is integral to growth. Hold that thought.
Last year alone, the Board of Control for Cricket in India tripled its profits from a few years ago, making a surplus of over Rs 4000 crores. While BCCI revealed these details earlier this month, what it didn’t divulge, and surely couldn’t either, is what this plenitude of revenue means to the sporting vertical of their corporate enterprise.
“They have so much money these days, and so much clout, that it reflects on the players,” said a former India cricketer. “We used to barely make any money back in my day so we had to put out our best performances to pick up man of the match awards or even stay in contention for the little money that was going about. That drive, and of course a huge sense of patriotism, pushed us further than we could have imagined.”
A look at the background to which India won their three World Cup titles (two in 50-over cricket and one in T20Is) reflects this truth.
India were underdogs by some stretch when they won the 1983 World Cup.
The new-look Indian team of 2007 was so alien to the old version that few gave them a chance to win the 2007 T20I World Cup, and yet they did.
In 2011, they were seen as a side that could go the distance, but they needed something more to get it done. MS Dhoni’s calm, Sachin Tendulkar’s impending exit, the rise of young stars, and a desperate desire to reward the cricket fanatics of this country came together for that second 50-over title.
Over 12 years have passed since that last one, and the Indian team has grown in stature, but it has no trophy to show for it.
In ODI World Cups, since 2011, they have lost in the semifinals twice. In T20I World Cups since 2007, they have made the Super-8s thrice, were runners-up in 2014, semifinalists in 2016, crashed out in the Super 12 in 2021, and last year their run ended in the semifinals. And there’s the two losses in successive World Test Championship finals.
So, though memory is fickle these days given the volume of cricket, it’s easy to adjudicate the Indian team as Bilateral Kings for they win more than they lose when it’s them versus the same opponent over a period of time.
But, when you’re on top of the cricket food chain you expect a relentless drive towards excellence, not only as a money-making entity but as a cricketing force too.
Let’s face it, the Indian team has the structural identity of a dilapidated building from eras gone by. While that’s in part because of their inability to adapt and maneuver around cricket of the new, it’s also because their core is bent out of shape, and the youngsters are too young and too impressionable to know themselves in order to actually ‘express themselves’.
What Indian cricket needs is not experimentation, not a shake-up of epic proportions, it needs a sound mind, perhaps even an unbiased one, to put the right people in the right places.
And then offer this collective a goal to strive for, a purpose.
That’s exactly why the nine or so games the Indian team will play in the lead-up to the home World Cup, holds such significance, especially the Asia Cup.
India have mucked about a fair bit in lieu of experimentation over the course of the last year, but it’s time to settle down and build on what is available, possibly ignoring the fact that what they have doesn’t look all that good.
"We have some quality players, but this is not an ideal situation to be in, so many injuries, so many players out of form, so many questions still need answering," says a former selector. "It looks shaky from the outside but you never know. It could all suddenly come together for the team."
While the No.4 position has received plenty of attention, courtesy Rohit Sharma’s insistence during a press conference from not too long ago, the truth is bleaker.
They do have a set of quality bowlers in their ranks, including Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj. But, two of those bowlers only just returned to bowling full-tilt, and although they have looked good in the games they have played in so far, one would be foolhardy to rule out the possibility of recurring injuries.
The management, in affiliation with the NCA, maintains that they rested the two bowlers well enough before bringing them back but that doesn’t take away the fact that the conditions presented to them were controlled to make real-world assessments this soon.
The same predicament presents itself in the case of KL Rahul. Same with Shreyas Iyer. Somewhat with Hardik Pandya and other members of the team.
That the team is riddled with injuries is written to the point of redundancy, something even Rohit was tired of getting into because, by his own admission, the support staff is unable to get to the bottom of the injury epidemic.
Wear and tear. Three formats. Lots of cricket… the excuses are beginning to sound anal, bordering on annoying.
Oddly enough, there’s a touch of deja vu to this moment for this is not the first time that the Indian team has looked out of sorts right before a big event, and the big event in question is the World Cup which begins on October 5.
That leaves the Indian management 40 days to get its family in order, thereby making this - the Asia Cup set to start on August 30 - an essential series to do the same.
As seven-time winners of the aforementioned tournament, India go into the event as favourites, but, frankly, that’s not what their focus should be on. Instead, they should look to ascertain the right personnel for the roles on offer and trust them to deliver in the days to come.
While winning the Asia Cup for the eighth time, and the upcoming series against Australia, which includes three ODIs, will come as a morale boost, it won’t serve - not entirely at least - the bigger vision of the big trophy.
It is peculiar then that a team that hasn’t won anything worth the hype in over a decade has become a beacon of hope and possibility to its fans.
Perhaps then, should the team understand their significance to the psychology of a nation, they will have found their purpose. And that could allow them to shake off the sticky cobwebs of opulence and realise that cricket doesn’t take lightly to being ignored or experimented with, not a lot at least.