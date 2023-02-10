1st Test: India 151/3 at lunch, trail Aus by 26 runs

Ind vs Aus, 1st Test: India 151/3 at lunch, trail Australia by 26 runs

Rohit Sharma is at 85 off 142 balls and Kohli on 12 off 25

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 10 2023, 10:11 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2023, 11:45 ist
India's Ravichandran Ashwin (L). Credit: AFP Photo

Debutant off-spinner Todd Murphy (3/35) struck twice in quick succession as India moved to 151 for three at lunch on day two of the opening Test here on Friday.

Resuming from 77/1, Rohit Sharma (85 not out) inched closer to his ninth Test century and alongside Ravichandran Ashwin (23 off 26 balls) added 41 runs, taking the hosts past the 100-run mark in the morning session.

The 22-year-old Murphy, who claimed KL Rahul's scalp on Thursday, trapped Ashwin leg before in the 41st before getting the prized scalp of veteran Cheteshwar Pujara (7) in the 45th over to get Australia back in the game.

The hosts ate trailing Australia by 26 runs.

Brief Scores:

Australia 1st innings: 177 all out in 63.5 overs.

India 1st innings: 151 for 3 in 52 overs (Rohit Sharma 85 not out, Ravichandran Ashwin 23; Todd Murphy 3/35).

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
Test cricket
Team India
Australia

What's Brewing

ChatGPT takes on the tough US medical licensing exam

ChatGPT takes on the tough US medical licensing exam

78% Indians fall for ChatGPT-written love letters

78% Indians fall for ChatGPT-written love letters

DH Toon: 'Best spinner is in Parliament'

DH Toon: 'Best spinner is in Parliament'

Meta restores Trump's access to Facebook, Instagram

Meta restores Trump's access to Facebook, Instagram

Syrian students in B'luru worried about kin back home

Syrian students in B'luru worried about kin back home

 