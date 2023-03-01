Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test: Australia 71/1 at tea

Opting to bat first, the Rohit Sharma-led side were bowled out for 109, with Matthew Kuhnemann picking a fifer

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • Mar 01 2023, 14:20 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2023, 14:52 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Australia reached 71 for one in their first innings in reply to India's 109 at tea on the opening day of the third Test here on Wednesday.

Usman Khawaja (33 not out) and Marnus Labuschagne (16 not out) batted cautiously after the early dismissal of Travis Head (9).

Australia trail India by 38 runs.

After India opted to bat, Virat Kohli made 22, while Shubman Gill scored 21.

Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann (5/16) and Nathan Lyon (3/35) starred with the ball for Australia on a pitch that offered vicious turn.

Brief Scores:

India 1st Innings: 109 all out in 33.2 overs (Virat Kohli 22; Matthew Kuhnemann 5/16, Nathan Lyon 3/35).

Australia 1st Innings: 71 for 1 in 22 overs (Usman Khawaja 33 batting, Marnus Labuschagne 16 batting; Ravindra Jadeja 1/28).

Sports News
Cricket
India Cricket
Cricket Australia
Border-Gavaskar Trophy

