Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test: India reduced to 84/7 at lunch; Kuhnemann, Lyon pick three wickets each

India were reduced to 84 for seven by Australia at lunch on the opening day of the third Test here on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli made 22, while Shubman Gill scored 21.

At the break, Axar Patel (6 batting) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1 batting) were at the crease.

Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann (3/14) and Nathan Lyon (3/23) picked up three wickets each for Australia on a turning pitch.

Brief Scores:

India 1st Innings: 84 for 7 in 26 overs (Virat Kohli 22; Matthew Kuhnemann 3/14, Nathan Lyon 3/23).