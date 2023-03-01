India reduced to 84/7 at lunch in 3rd Test against Aus

Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test: India reduced to 84/7 at lunch; Kuhnemann, Lyon pick three wickets each

At the break, Axar Patel (6 batting) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1 batting) were at the crease

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 01 2023, 11:44 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2023, 11:47 ist
Australian bowler Nathan Lyon appeals for the wicket of Indian batter Srikar Bharat during the first day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia. Credit: PTI Photo

India were reduced to 84 for seven by Australia at lunch on the opening day of the third Test here on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli made 22, while Shubman Gill scored 21.

At the break, Axar Patel (6 batting) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1 batting) were at the crease.

Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann (3/14) and Nathan Lyon (3/23) picked up three wickets each for Australia on a turning pitch.

Brief Scores:

India 1st Innings: 84 for 7 in 26 overs (Virat Kohli 22; Matthew Kuhnemann 3/14, Nathan Lyon 3/23).

Sports News
India
Australia
Indore
Border-Gavaskar Trophy

