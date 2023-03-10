Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Australia at 347/4 at lunch on Day 2

Australia reached 347/4 at lunch in day 2 of the fourth and final Test against India at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

Resuming at 255 for 4, opener Usman Khawaja continued to bat with determination, reaching 150 while Cameron Green (95) too inched closer to a hundred as the duo added another 92 runs to consolidate Australia's position. The two were at the crease when the umpires called lunch.

The Indian bowlers had a tough time in the morning session as they returned wicketless.

Brief Scores:

Australia first innings: 347 for 4 in 119 overs (Usman Khawaja 150 not out, Cameron Green 95 not out; Mohammed Shami 2/84).

More to follow...