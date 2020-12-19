Ind vs Aus: India record lowest ever Test score of 36 for 9 wickets

India makes their lowest ever Test score of 36/9 in terminated second innings of the opening match against Australia in Adelaide.
Shami was declared retired hurt.
In a historic collapse, India's batsmen struggled to stand firm against the Australian seam attack.
Australia needs 90 runs to win.
