Ind vs Aus: India record lowest ever Test score of 36 for 9 wickets

Ind vs Aus: India record lowest ever Test score of 36

DH Web Desk
  • Dec 19 2020, 11:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2020, 11:22 ist
Australian bowler Pat Cummins reacts after dismissing Indian captain Virat Kohli (L) for 4 runs on day 3 of the first test match between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval. Credit: Reuters Photo

India makes their lowest ever Test score of 36/9 in terminated second innings of the opening match against Australia in Adelaide. 

Shami was declared retired hurt. 

In a historic collapse, India's batsmen struggled to stand firm against the Australian seam attack. 

Australia needs 90 runs to win. 

 

Australia
India
Border-Gavaskar Trophy

