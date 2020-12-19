Ind vs Aus: India record their lowest ever Test score of 36 for 9 wickets

India makes their lowest ever Test score of 36/9 in terminated second innings of the opening match against Australia in Adelaide.

India's earlier lowest score was 42 at the Lord's in 1974 against England, known in Indian cricket parlance as "Summer of 42".

To make matters worse, star pacer Mohammed Shami's series could well be over due to a wrist injury from a short ball from Pat Cummins, which could potentially be a fracture. Shami could not continue and the Indian innings was terminated at 36 for 9 in 21.2 overs.

After a decent 53-run first innings lead, India are now staring at a humiliating defeat with only 89 runs to defend.

At one stage, India were reduced to 26 for 8 and looked like equalling the lowest ever Test score (26 by New Zealand) but Hanuma Vihari's boundary helped them evade entry into the dark pages of cricketing history.

Following is a list of the 10 lowest scores in a single innings in test match cricket after India were dismissed for 36 by Australia in the second innings of the first test on Saturday.

26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955

30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896

30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924

35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899

36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932

36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902

36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020

38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019

42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946

42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

