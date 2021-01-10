Ind vs Aus: Team India complains of abuse again

Ind vs Aus: Match disrupted after Indian players complain of abuse from crowd

The umpires also intervened and were seen chatting with the players

PTI
PTI, Sydney,
  • Jan 10 2021, 10:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2021, 10:07 ist
Indian players along with Australia's captain Tim Paine (R) stand as the game was halted after allegedly some remarks were made by the spectators on the fourth day of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on January 10, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

The play was halted for a few minutes on the fourth day of the third Test between India and Australia after the visiting players complained of abuse from the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground here on Sunday.

It was a day after a drunk spectator at the SCG allegedly directed racial abuse at Indian players Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. The BCCI has lodged a complaint with the ICC.

During the second session of the fourth day on Sunday, India players huddled in the centre after Siraj, standing at the square leg boundary, complained of abuse after being hit for two consecutive sixes by Cameron Green in his over.

This prompted the security personnel to enter the stands and look for the mischief monger before a group of people was asked to leave the stands.

The umpires also intervened and were seen chatting with the players. No objects were directed at the players. 

Border-Gavaskar Trophy
India vs Australia
Cricket
Cricket Australia

