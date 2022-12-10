Ind vs B'desh 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan's double century powers India to 409/8

Ishan Kishan smashed the fastest double hundred in history of ODI cricket to fire India to a massive 409 for 8 against Bangladesh in third and final match here on Saturday.

Put in to bat, Kishan, who came into the side in place of an injured Rohit Sharma, blasted 210 off 131 balls for his maiden ODI hundred.

He hit 24 fours and 10 maximums.

Virat Kohli (113) also slammed his first ODI hundred since August 2019 but India lost few quick wickets to slip to 344 for 5.

Washington Sundar (37) then took the team past the 400-mark.

For Bangladesh, Ebadot Hossain (2/80), Shakib Al Hasan (2/68), Taskin Ahmed (2/89), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (1/76) and Mustafizur Rahman (1/66) were among wickets.

Brief Score:

India: 409 for 8 in 50 overs (Ishan Kishan 210, Virat Kohli 113; Shakib Al Hasan 2/68).