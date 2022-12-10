Ind vs B'desh: Kishan's 210 powers India to 409/8

Ind vs B'desh 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan's double century powers India to 409/8

Virat Kohli (113) also slammed his first ODI hundred since August 2019

PTI
PTI, Chattogram,
  • Dec 10 2022, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2022, 15:50 ist
Ishan Kishan, left, celebrates scoring fifty runs with teammate Virat Kohli. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Ishan Kishan smashed the fastest double hundred in history of ODI cricket to fire India to a massive 409 for 8 against Bangladesh in third and final match here on Saturday.

Put in to bat, Kishan, who came into the side in place of an injured Rohit Sharma, blasted 210 off 131 balls for his maiden ODI hundred.

He hit 24 fours and 10 maximums.

Virat Kohli (113) also slammed his first ODI hundred since August 2019 but India lost few quick wickets to slip to 344 for 5.

Washington Sundar (37) then took the team past the 400-mark.

For Bangladesh, Ebadot Hossain (2/80), Shakib Al Hasan (2/68), Taskin Ahmed (2/89), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (1/76) and Mustafizur Rahman (1/66) were among wickets.

Brief Score:

India: 409 for 8 in 50 overs (Ishan Kishan 210, Virat Kohli 113; Shakib Al Hasan 2/68).

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ishan Kishan
Virat Kohli
India
Bangladesh
ODI
Cricket
Cricket news
Sports News

What's Brewing

Manatee relative, 700 new species now facing extinction

Manatee relative, 700 new species now facing extinction

Meetings in future may be held in space: ISRO scientist

Meetings in future may be held in space: ISRO scientist

Vladimir Putin's critics: Dead, jailed, exiled

Vladimir Putin's critics: Dead, jailed, exiled

67 journalists, media workers killed on the job in 2022

67 journalists, media workers killed on the job in 2022

Two Chinese 'police stations' uncovered in Germany

Two Chinese 'police stations' uncovered in Germany

Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 mn years ago

Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 mn years ago

 