IND vs NZ 1st T20: Kiwis set 165 target for India

New Zealand set a target of 165 for India at the loss of six wickets in the first T20I against India in Jaipur. Guptill scored the highest 70, while Chapman made 63 runs.

India have handed debut match to Venkatesh Iyer, while Shreyas Iyer is back after missing the recent T20 World Cup.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Siraj also made it to the playing XI.

For New Zealand, Mark Chapman, Todd Astle, Rachin Ravindra and Lockie Feruson are in for rested James Neesham, Kane Williamson, Ish Sodhi and Adam Milne.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Tim Southee (c), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.

