IND vs NZ 2nd T20: Rahul leads India to 35 after 5 overs

India were at 35 for no loss after five overs in the 2nd T20 against India in Ranchi. K L Rahul contributed 24 runs, while skipper Rohit Sharma was yet to score a single run.

India made one change, bringing in Harshal Patel for Mohammad Siraj, while New Zealand made three changes.

Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi and Jimmy Neesham have been brought into the side in place of Lockie Ferguson, Rachin Ravindra and Todd Astle.

India won the first T20 in Jaipur by five wickets.

Teams:

India Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar and Harshal Patel.

New Zealand: Tim Southee (C), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne and Trent Boult

