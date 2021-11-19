IND vs NZ 2nd T20: India at 35 after five overs

IND vs NZ 2nd T20: Rahul leads India to 35 after 5 overs

India made one change, bringing in Harshal Patel for Mohammad Siraj, while New Zealand made three changes

PTI
PTI, Ranchi,
  • Nov 19 2021, 18:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2021, 21:38 ist
New Zealand batsman Mark Chapman plays a shot during their 2nd T20 match against India in Ranchi. Credit: PTI Photo

India were at 35 for no loss after five overs in the 2nd T20 against India in Ranchi. K L Rahul contributed 24 runs, while skipper Rohit Sharma was yet to score a single run.

India made one change, bringing in Harshal Patel for Mohammad Siraj, while New Zealand made three changes.

Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi and Jimmy Neesham have been brought into the side in place of Lockie Ferguson, Rachin Ravindra and Todd Astle.

India won the first T20 in Jaipur by five wickets.

Teams:

India Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar and Harshal Patel.

New Zealand: Tim Southee (C), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne and Trent Boult

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India
New Zealand
Sports News
Cricket

What's Brewing

Bunty Aur Babli 2 review: A dull comedy caper

Bunty Aur Babli 2 review: A dull comedy caper

Those who led the farmers' movement

Those who led the farmers' movement

A 'Paine-ful' exit from Tests

A 'Paine-ful' exit from Tests

Timeline of farmers' protest against three farm laws

Timeline of farmers' protest against three farm laws

Where developing nations’ authors are under-represented

Where developing nations’ authors are under-represented

DH Radio | Social media and the millenial buzz

DH Radio | Social media and the millenial buzz

DH Toon | Who is the real comedian, Vir Das or Kangana?

DH Toon | Who is the real comedian, Vir Das or Kangana?

 