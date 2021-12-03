Ind vs NZ Test: India elect to bat first

Ind vs NZ 2nd Test: India elect to bat first against New Zealand

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 03 2021, 11:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2021, 11:52 ist
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts after the toss during the first day of the second Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on December 3, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

India on Friday won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand in the second Test at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. 

India Playing XI: M Agarwal, S Gill, C Pujara, V Kohli, S Iyer, W Saha, R Ashwin, A Patel, J Yadav, U Yadav, M Siraj

New Zealand Playing XI: T Latham, W Young, D Mitchell, R Taylor, H Nicholls, T Blundell, R Ravindra, K Jamieson, T Southee, W Somerville, A Patel 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

New Zealand
India vs New Zealand
Sports News
Mumbai

What's Brewing

India's lower castes take cinematic centre stage

India's lower castes take cinematic centre stage

The metaverse is coming and world is not ready for it

The metaverse is coming and world is not ready for it

One of the smallest planets found outside solar system

One of the smallest planets found outside solar system

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi 'at work' against Mamata Didi!

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi 'at work' against Mamata Didi!

Flu season is here. Are we ready?

Flu season is here. Are we ready?

 