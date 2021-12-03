Ind vs NZ 2nd Test: India elect to bat first against New Zealand

India on Friday won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand in the second Test at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India Playing XI: M Agarwal, S Gill, C Pujara, V Kohli, S Iyer, W Saha, R Ashwin, A Patel, J Yadav, U Yadav, M Siraj

New Zealand Playing XI: T Latham, W Young, D Mitchell, R Taylor, H Nicholls, T Blundell, R Ravindra, K Jamieson, T Southee, W Somerville, A Patel

Watch the latest DH Videos here: