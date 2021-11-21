IND vs NZ 3rd T20: Rohit's fifty guides India to 184

IND vs NZ 3rd T20: Rohit's fifty guides India to 184

India rested KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin as they would feature in the upcoming Test series, giving Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal a go in the dead rubber

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Nov 21 2021, 18:08 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2021, 20:50 ist
India's captain Rohit Sharma hits a boundary during the third Twenty20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Kolkata, on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Credit: IANS Photo

Captain Rohit Sharma guided India to a total of 184 in the 3rd T20 against New Zealand.

India rested KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin as they would feature in the upcoming Test series, giving Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal a go in the dead rubber.

Mitchell Santner was named New Zealand captain as Tim Southee was rested as a part of workload management programme and Lockie Ferguson came in his place.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

India
New Zealand
Sports News
Cricket

