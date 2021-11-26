Ind vs NZ, Day 2: India all out for 345, Iyer shines

Ind vs NZ, Day 2: India all out for 345; Iyer, Southee shine

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Nov 26 2021, 12:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2021, 12:50 ist
Shreyas Iyer and Tim Southee. Credit: IANS

India were all out for 345 in the first innings in their opening test against New Zealand at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium on Friday.

Debutant Shreyas Iyer topscored for the country with 105, while Shubman Gill (52) and Ravindra Jadeja (50) made half-centuries.

Tim Southee (5-69) was pick of the New Zealand bowlers, ably helped by fellow seamer Kyle Jamieson, who claimed 3-91.

Mumbai hosts the second and final test from Dec. 3.

More to follow

Sports News
Cricket
New Zealand
Shreyas Iyer
Tim Southee
India

