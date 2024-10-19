Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IND vs NZ: Pant out for 99, hosts reach 438-6 at tea on Day 4

At the break, Ravindra Jadeja was batting on 4 with KL Rahul dismissed at the last ball before tea.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 11:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2024, 11:02 IST
Sports NewsIndian Cricket teamCricketRishabh PantTestIndia vs New Zealand

Follow us on :

Follow Us