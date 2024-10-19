IND vs NZ: Pant out for 99, hosts reach 438-6 at tea on Day 4

<p>Bengaluru: Rishabh Pant missed out on a deserving hundred after Sarfaraz Khan's majestic 150 as India reached 438 for six at tea on the fourth day of the rain-hit opening Test against New Zealand, here on Saturday.</p>.<p>At the break, Ravindra Jadeja was batting on 4 with KL Rahul dismissed at the last ball before tea.</p>.<p>India now has a lead of 82 runs.</p>.India vs NZ: Fans get the short end of the stick.<p>Due to rain, there was nearly a two-hour delay, including a 40-minute lunch break, while India trailed New Zealand by 12 runs in their second innings.</p>.<p>India were all-out for 46 in their first innings. In reply, New Zealand scored 402.</p>.<p><strong>Brief scores:</strong> India 46 & 438-6; 90.2 overs (Rohit Sharma 52, Virat Kohli 70, Sarfaraz Khan 150, Rishabh Pant 99; Ajaz Patel 2/100, William O Rourke 2/75 ) vs New Zealand 402.</p>