IND vs NZ: Where there is Will there is a way

<p>Mumbai: Will Young isn’t used to getting attention. That’s just the reality of water boys all over the world.</p><p>This is why when he was called on stage to receive his player-of-the-series trophy, he was so confused that he instinctively pointed at himself as if to ask ‘Me? Really? Why?’. He then turned around to find his mates patting him on his back, egging him to get on the stage quick and pick up a just reward for being the best batter in this series.</p><p>Sure, he was only the third-highest scorer behind Rishabh Pant and Rachin Ravindra, but his impact on this series was about as unmistakable as how comprehensive the Kiwis were.</p>.<p>In retrospect, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say if it wasn’t for him, there was a significantly less chance of New Zealand sweeping India in their backyard.</p><p>Sure, Kane Williamson would’ve made a fist of the challenge, but he was out of the series due to injury, and the Kiwis needed someone to mend those wings. Young didn’t do just that. He gave New Zealand a new pair.</p><p>“Since my debut about four years ago, I’ve been in and out through form, and through selection. I’ve been a reserve batter for a number of years now so I’ve come to know the feeling of running the drinks really well (smiles),” he said on Sunday.</p><p>“When I do get an opportunity to play, I’m more excited to go out and do my own thing in my own way, not try and replace Kane (Williamson) or whoever it might be. I just play my own game and see it as a great opportunity rather than big boots to fill.”</p>.Uncluttered Rishabh Pant charts his own path.<p><strong>Fluctuating status</strong></p><p>Besides being comfortable with his fluctuating status, Young has also shown us that there are players beyond these shores who are more comfortable at playing spin than those at home these days.</p><p>Williamson was exceptional at it himself, but Young makes you feel like playing spin in India isn’t all that it is made out to be.</p><p>This crop of Indians would disagree given how they’ve fared in this series. The rest of Young’s comrades, even if they did alright, would attest to how hard it is to get by when the ball is as haphazard off the surface.</p><p>Then there was Young, not one to make a mountain out of a molehill or go around complaining about it. He played the ball for what it was, he played the conditions for what they were, he played the Indians for who they were.</p><p>Forward or back. Defend or attack. Use the feet or bring out the sweep.</p><p>Having internalised this mindset from the infrequent batting opportunity at ‘nets’ (there is only so often the reserves get a go), Young arrived in India determined to bat for as long as he could.</p><p>It’s a trait Young has possessed from the time he would go around Taranaki asking bowlers to bowl at him, and in turn, reward them with a $2 lolly mixture should they get him out.</p><p>The lure of the lolly was enough incentive for the kids in this small neighbourhood. The lure of batting was enough for Young to lose his pocket money.</p><p>He’s still that guy, though. Very willing to relegate immediate comfort for long-term goals.</p><p>At least, that’s how his last two innings at the Wankhede stadium were.</p>