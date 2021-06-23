IND vs NZ, WTC Final Day 6: India 130/5 at lunch

IND vs NZ, WTC Final Day 6: India 130/5 at lunch as Jamieson strikes twice

Kyle Jamieson extended his scorching form as he picked up two wickets including the prized scalp of Virat Kohli

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 23 2021, 17:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2021, 17:19 ist
Ajinkya Rahane (L) walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket for 15 runs on the final day of the ICC WTC Final. Credit: AFP

India entered lunch on Day 6 of the WOrld Test Championship final at 130 for the loss of five wickets, losing skipper Kohli, veteran Pujara and vice captain Ajinkya Rahane in the morning session.

Kohli's men currently lead New Zealand by 98 runs, and while there is little to no chance of securing a win, India must survive the final day if they are to share the honours with the Kiwis.

Kyle Jamieson extended his scorching form as he picked up two wickets including the prized scalp of Virat Kohli.

