Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Brilliant Samson, magnificent Tilak score tons, India post mammoth 283/1

This is by far India's highest T20I total overseas and highest by any country on South African soil.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 17:00 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2024, 17:00 IST
Sports NewsCricketSanju Samson

Follow us on :

Follow Us