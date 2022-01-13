Ind vs SA: Pant half-century steadies ship after poor start to Day 3 of 3rd Test

Rishabh Pant's 51 not out guided India to 130/4 at lunch after a poor start to Day 3 of the 3rd Test against South Africa in Cape Town.
His strike partner Kohli is currently at 28 runs, and India lead the hosts by 143 runs.
More to follow...
