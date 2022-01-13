Pant's half-century helps India fight back against SA

Ind vs SA: Pant half-century steadies ship after poor start to Day 3 of 3rd Test

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 13 2022, 14:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2022, 16:25 ist
India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot during Day 3 of the 3rd Test against South Africa in Cape Town. Credit: Reuters Photo

Rishabh Pant's 51 not out guided India to 130/4 at lunch after a poor start to Day 3 of the 3rd Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

His strike partner Kohli is currently at 28 runs, and India lead the hosts by 143 runs.

More to follow...

