Ind vs SL, 2nd Test: Sri Lanka all out for 109 on Day 2

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah claimed five wickets as India bowled out Sri Lanka for 109 early on Sunday's second afternoon of the day-night Test in Bangalore.

The tourists were already struggling after resuming at 86-6 in response to India's 252, and were dismissed inside half an hour during the first session to concede a lead of 143.

Bumrah added two more to his first day's tally of three wickets as he sent back overnight batsmen Lasith Embuldeniya for one and Niroshan Dickwella for 21.

It was Bumrah's eighth five-wicket haul in 29 Tests.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin wrapped up the innings and finished with two wickets alongside fast bowler Mohammed Shami.

Former captain Angelo Mathews remained the highest scorer for Sri Lanka with his 43 on Saturday.

Shreyas Iyer put India in command on day one with his attacking 92 that made the hosts claw back from 86-4 to a challenging total.

India have won both their previous day-night Tests at home, beating Bangladesh in 2019 and England last year. They lost to Australia in a floodlit Test at Adelaide in 2020.

India lead the two-match series 1-0.

