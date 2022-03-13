Ind vs SL, 2nd Test: Sri Lanka all out for 109 on Day 2

Ind vs SL, 2nd Test: Sri Lanka all out for 109 on Day 2

The tourists were already struggling after resuming at 86-6 in response to India's 252

AFP
AFP,
  • Mar 13 2022, 14:39 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2022, 15:25 ist
Credit: Twitter/@BCCI

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah claimed five wickets as India bowled out Sri Lanka for 109 early on Sunday's second afternoon of the day-night Test in Bangalore.

The tourists were already struggling after resuming at 86-6 in response to India's 252, and were dismissed inside half an hour during the first session to concede a lead of 143.

Bumrah added two more to his first day's tally of three wickets as he sent back overnight batsmen Lasith Embuldeniya for one and Niroshan Dickwella for 21.

It was Bumrah's eighth five-wicket haul in 29 Tests.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin wrapped up the innings and finished with two wickets alongside fast bowler Mohammed Shami.

Former captain Angelo Mathews remained the highest scorer for Sri Lanka with his 43 on Saturday.

Shreyas Iyer put India in command on day one with his attacking 92 that made the hosts claw back from 86-4 to a challenging total.

India have won both their previous day-night Tests at home, beating Bangladesh in 2019 and England last year. They lost to Australia in a floodlit Test at Adelaide in 2020.

India lead the two-match series 1-0.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

India vs Sri Lanka
Sports News
Jasprit Bumrah
Cricket

What's Brewing

After BJP's win in UP, bulldozer tattoos are a rage

After BJP's win in UP, bulldozer tattoos are a rage

Déjà vu: Polls, politics and fuel prices

Déjà vu: Polls, politics and fuel prices

Retracing Gandhi's footsteps

Retracing Gandhi's footsteps

DH Toon | AAP looks to expand political horizons

DH Toon | AAP looks to expand political horizons

Varanasi by the Ganga

Varanasi by the Ganga

Thandai: The godly-good ambrosia

Thandai: The godly-good ambrosia

 