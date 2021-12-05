India 142/2 at lunch on Day 3, lead by 405 runs against NZ

India were 142/2 at lunch on Day 3 in the second and final Test against New Zealand in Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The home side has now amassed a lead of 405 runs.

New Zealand's Ajaz Patel, who picked the historic 10-wicket haul in the first innings, yet again struck to dismiss Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara in the morning session.

More to follow...

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH: