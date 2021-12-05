India 142/2 at lunch on Day 3, lead by 405 runs over NZ

India 142/2 at lunch on Day 3, lead by 405 runs against NZ

New Zealand's Ajaz Patel yet again struck to dismiss Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara in the morning session

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 05 2021, 11:46 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2021, 11:46 ist
India's captain Virat Kohli (R) plays a shot during the third day of the second Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo

India were 142/2 at lunch on Day 3 in the second and final Test against New Zealand in Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The home side has now amassed a lead of 405 runs. 

New Zealand's Ajaz Patel, who picked the historic 10-wicket haul in the first innings, yet again struck to dismiss Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara in the morning session.

More to follow...

