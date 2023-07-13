India 80/0 after West Indies fold for 150

India 80/0 after West Indies fold for 150

Ashwin also became the third Indian bowler to reach 700 International wickets across formats.

PTI
PTI, Roseau,
  • Jul 13 2023, 01:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 07:42 ist
WI's Alick Athanaze at the India vs West Indies match. Credit: Twitter /@ICC

 India were 80 for no loss in reply to West Indies 150 all-out in the first innings on day one of their opening Test, here on Wednesday.

After some anxious start, the left-right new opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal (40 batting) and skipper Rohit Sharma (30 batting) saw through the day in their unbroken stand.

Earlier, Indian spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin (5/60) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/26) shared eight wickets to trigger the collapse as the hosts West Indies folded for 150 after skipper Kraigg Brathwaite opted to bat.

Brief Scores

West Indies 1st Innings 150 allout; 64.3 overs (Alick Athanaze 47; Ravichandran Ashwin 5/60, Ravindra Jadeja 3/26). India 1st Innings 80/0; 23 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 40 batting, Rohit Sharma 30 batting).

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
India
West Indies vs India

Related videos

What's Brewing

Speak Out: July 13, 2023

Speak Out: July 13, 2023

Heat down below making the ground shift under Chicago

Heat down below making the ground shift under Chicago

Symphony of the night

Symphony of the night

Renowned Czech author Milan Kundera passes away

Renowned Czech author Milan Kundera passes away

Panipuri: Google doodle celebrates India's street food

Panipuri: Google doodle celebrates India's street food

Kerala autorickshaw hit by wild boar; woman driver dies

Kerala autorickshaw hit by wild boar; woman driver dies

Over 78K malnourished kids in MP from January to March

Over 78K malnourished kids in MP from January to March

A look back at Megan Rapinoe’s best moments

A look back at Megan Rapinoe’s best moments

 