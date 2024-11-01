India 86/4 at stumps on day one of 3rd Test, trail New Zealand by 149 runs

<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/new-zealand">New Zealand</a> reduced <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-cricket-team">India</a> to 86 for 4 after being dismissed for 235 in the first innings on the opening day of the third Test here on Friday.</p>.<p>The spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja (5/65) and Washington Sundar (4/81) shared nine wickets between them to bowl out New Zealand shortly after tea.</p>.<p>While Washington continued his stellar run, Jadeja picked up his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket.</p>.<p>Daryl Mitchell (82) and Will Young (71) were the top scorers for the tourists.</p>.<p>In reply, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma (18) early. Yashashasvi Jaiswal (30) and Shubman Gill (31 not out) then helped India seize control with a 53-run stand but Ajaz Patel picked up two wickets in two balls as he accounted for Jaiswal and nightwatchman Mohammed Siraj (0).</p>.Everyone has responsibility, cannot say just batters have let us down: Gautam Gambhir.<p>Virat Kohli was the next batter to return to the dug out as he was run out with India losing three wickets in the space of nine balls.</p>.<p>Gill and Rishabh Pant (1 not out) were manning the crease at stumps, as the hosts still trailed by 149 runs.</p>.<p>Brief scores: </p><p>New Zealand 235 all out in 65.4.1 overs (Daryl Mitchell 82, Will Young 71; Ravindra Jadeja 5/65, Washington Sundar 4/81) India 86 for 4 in 19 overs (Shubman Gill 31 not out , Yashasvi Jaiswal 30; Ajaz Patel 2/33 ). </p>