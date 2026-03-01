Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

India A debut to Ranji title - Hubballi is special for skipper Dogra

Almost 13 years on, life came full circle for the 41-year-old on Saturday when the 'best moment of his life' came at the same place here at the KSCA Rajnagar Stadium.
Last Updated : 28 February 2026, 21:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 February 2026, 21:32 IST
Sports NewsCricketRanji Trophy

Follow us on :

Follow Us