India A to play Australia A ahead of Border Gavaskar Trophy

The Indian team will also play a three-day intra-squad match at the WACA Ground from November 17. India had played warm-up matches against Australia A in their previous tour Down Under in 2020-21 as well.

The opening Test is set to be held at the Optus Stadium in Perth from November 22. It will be the first time since the 1991-92 season that the marquee series has been extended to five Tests.