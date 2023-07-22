India ahead of West Indies by 352 runs at stumps on Day 2

West Indies were 86 for 1 at stumps on Day 2 in reply to India's first innings 438 all out in the second Test here.

Indian bowlers were able to get just one West Indies wicket in the post-tea session with Ravindra Jadeja giving the breakthrough by dismissing opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul (33).

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite, who stitched 71 runs with Chanderpaul for the opening wicket, was batting on 37 in company with Kirk McKenzie (14 batting) at the draw of stumps after the home side began their first innings from the first ball of the final session.

India, who had won the first Test of the two-match series by an innings and 141 runs, are ahead by 352 runs.

Earlier, star batter Virat Kohli struck his 76th international hundred and 29th Test ton on his 500th match as India were all out for 438 in 128 overs at tea after resuming the day at 288 for 4.

Ravichandran Ashwin struck a fine 56 off 78 balls while Jadeja chipped in with 61.

On the first day on Thursday, captain Rohit Sharma (80 off 143 balls) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (57 off 74) had struck half-centuries for the visitors after being sent into bat.

Brief Scores:

India 1st Innings: 438 all out in 128 overs (Virat Kohli 121, Ravindra Jadeja 61; Ravichandran Ashwin 56; Kemar Roach 3/104, Jomel Warrican 3/89).

West Indies 1st Innings: 86 for 1 in 41 overs (Kraigg Brathwaite 37 batting, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 33; Ravindra Jadeja 1/12).