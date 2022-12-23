India all out for 314 in 2nd Test against Bangladesh

India all out for 314, take 87-run first innings lead in 2nd Test against Bangladesh

India added 295 runs on the day from 78.3 overs after resuming at 19 for no loss

PTI
PTI, Mirpur,
  • Dec 23 2022, 16:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2022, 16:23 ist
Shreyas Iyer, left, and Rishabh Pant run between the wickets to score during the second day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Rishabh Pant missed out on his century by seven runs as India were all out for 314 in the final session of the second day to take a first innings lead of 87 runs in the second Test here on Friday.

Pant (93 off 104 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (87 off 105 balls) shared 159 runs for the fifth wicket before Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan (4/79) produced an impressive spell in the final session to restrict the Indians to just over 300-run mark.

India lost six wickets after tea -- for the addition of 90 runs -- out of which Shakib took four. Taijul Islam got one for overall innings figures of 4/74.

India added 295 runs on the day from 78.3 overs after resuming at 19 for no loss.

After the tourists lost three wickets in the opening session, Taskin Ahmed added to India's woes, claiming the prized scalp of Virat Kohli (24) soon after lunch.

India had bowled Bangladesh out for 227 in their first innings on Thursday.

Brief Score:

Bangladesh 1st Innings: 227 all out in 73.5 overs.

India 1st Innings: 314 all out in 86.3 overs (Rishabh Pant 93, Shreyas Iyer 87; Taijul Islam 4/74, Shakib Al Hasan 4/79). 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India
Bangladesh
Cricket
Test match
Cricket news
Sports News

What's Brewing

Messi to be on Argentine bill after World Cup win?

Messi to be on Argentine bill after World Cup win?

2022's best nature-inspired solutions

2022's best nature-inspired solutions

97 jumbos taken out of Assam since 2006, not returned

97 jumbos taken out of Assam since 2006, not returned

Food street shop owners excited about makeover

Food street shop owners excited about makeover

Homebakers dish out rich cakes, Christmas treats

Homebakers dish out rich cakes, Christmas treats

Two students offer hugs to Church Street visitors

Two students offer hugs to Church Street visitors

DH Toon | 'All quiet on the LAC'

DH Toon | 'All quiet on the LAC'

Man hires delivery guy to file complaint at Apple store

Man hires delivery guy to file complaint at Apple store

 