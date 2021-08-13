India all-out for 364 against England on Day 2 of second Test

India were all-out for 364 against England on Day 2 of second test at Lord's.

At lunch, the visitors were were 346-7.

But, given that England captain Joe Root was the only one of the hosts' batsmen to pass fifty in last week's rain-marred drawn first Test at Trent Bridge, it remained to be seen if India had sufficient runs for a commanding first-innings lead.

After both teams gathered on the outfield to mark 'Red for Ruth Day', a cancer charity event in honour of Ruth Strauss, the late wife of former England captain Andrew Strauss, India resumed on 276-3.

Rahul had batted in largely difficult conditions throughout the whole of Thursday's first day to be 127 not out.

But having scored two off Friday's first ball, from Ollie Robinson, Rahul mistimed a drive, a shot he had played so well on Thursday, off the seamer's next delivery low to Dom Sibley at short cover.

It was the end of a more than six-and-a-half hour innings of 250 balls that included 12 fours and a six.

It gave Robinson, in just his third Test, a second prize wicket in this innings after removing India captain Virat Kohli for 42 with the new ball late Friday.

India's 278-4 soon became 282-5 when Ajinkya Rahane, looking a shadow of the batsman who scored a Test hundred at Lord's in 2014, fell for his overnight one when edging James Anderson, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, to Root at first slip.

One consolation for India was they now had two attacking batsmen at the crease in Rishabh Pant and Jadeja.

Pant signalled his intentions by driving his second ball, from Robinson, down the ground for four.

He had made a typically brisk 37, including five fours, when he edged a cut off a wide ball from fast bowler Mark Wood, recalled after Stuart Broad suffered a series-ending calf injury, and was caught behind by opposing wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

India's 331-6 then became 336-7 when Mohammed Shami fell for a duck after tamely chipping off-spinner Moeen Ali to midwicket.